Virtual egg hunt keeps Easter traditions alive in Springfield

As the coronavirus changes holiday traditions, one local organization, Macaroni Kid, is working to keep the fun and memories alive in Springfield.

Macaroni Kid is an organization that provides free resources and activities for parents and caregivers. Recently, it created and united neighbors for a safe no-contact alternative egg hunt.

Since this is typically the peak season for Easter egg hunts, Janel Plunkard, a publisher for Macaroni Kid, says they wanted to create an activity for families to enjoy.

Plunkard says although it's different, the goal is to spread happiness and positivity in the community.

"The take away that we want families to take from this event is that they're still able to have fun and make memories even though the traditions this year look a little different than in previous years," expressed Plunkard.

HOW TO EGG HUNT:

The idea of the egg hunt is simple. To participate print out eggs, decorate, and place on your front door or a street-facing window, visible for egg hunters to spot. Families can then go for a neighborhood walk and spot them. Hunters and decorators have the option to add their address to the Neighborhood Egg Hunt Google Map, to help local families locate nearby eggs.

You can tally them up, take pictures, or turn it into a friendly competition. It's meant to keep the tradition and smiles alive while still having fun and being safe. Organizers are asking participants to be safe and practice social distancing if you do search for eggs.

To print out an egg and participate click click here.