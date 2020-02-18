Huge clothing sale this Saturday benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks

if you're looking for some good deals on kids clothes, you'll find them this Saturday. And you'll be helping Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks.

More than 10,000 pounds of clothes will be up for sale this weekend. Tyler Moles, President of the Think Big Foundation, is proud to offer those clothes at a reasonable price.

"Kids clothes are as expensive as grown-up clothes," said Moles. "So what if we could sell kids clothes at a really really cheap price so that anybody could afford to get plenty of nice clothes for their kids."

The proceeds are going to Big Bothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks.

"Every bit of dollars that they raise goes right back into Big Brothers Big Sisters," said Ashley French, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters. "And allows us to make new matches and sustain the ones we have. A lot of our staff here as well are either big sisters, big brothers or a lunch buddy."

French is a lunch buddy herself, joining a child for a half-hour lunch once a week

"It's just so easy and fun but I do know that I'm gonna be there for them and they know to always count on me," said French. "And that's incredibly rewarding when you're serving."

Moles is also serving, with five tons of clothing up for sale. He says it'll be a combo of new, like new and used clothing.

"It's a complete mixture, but that's the thing, it is a mixture, a treasure hunt," said Moles. "You come here and sort for the clothing and, for your effort, you get to buy as much as you want at a buck a pound."

There will also be a few thousand pounds of adult clothes for sale, along with some books and electronics.

The sale runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Think Big location on South Scenic.