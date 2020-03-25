CORONAVIRUS UPDATE, RESOURCES: See where cases are in the Ozarks, Missouri & Arkansas updates

Cases of COVID-19 in both Missouri and Arkansas rose again by several cases. Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.

Missouri: 255 Positive Cases; 8 Deaths (as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24)

The Missouri Department of Health reports nearly 255 cases as of Monday evening. Most of the cases are focused in the Springfield, St. Louis and Kansas City areas.

(In the Missouri Ozarks)

-Greene County: 23

-Christian County: 2

-Pulaski County: 4

-Henry County: 1

-Jasper County: 1

-Camden County: 1

-Taney County: 1

Click HERE a map of all Missouri county -by-county cases.

Arkansas: 280 Positive Cases; 2 Deaths (1:35 p.m. Tuesday, March 24)

The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed a spike Monday afternoon to 280 cases overall. The biggest cluster of cases is in the Little Rock-Pine Bluff area. Northern Arkansas has not been hit as much.

(In the Arkansas Ozarks)

-Benton County: 1

-Boone County: 1

-Searcy County: 1

-Stone County: 1

-Washington County: 5

Click HERE a map of all Arkansas county-by-county cases.

Here are some resources to keep you updated on the spreads.

MISSOURI CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE: The state Department of Health and Senior Services said residents and medical providers needing advice on the virus can call 877-435-8411 at any time on any day.

MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is updating cases and threats across the state. Click HERE.

ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH: The Arkansas Department of Health is updating cases and threats across the Natural State. Click HERE.

CDC: The Centers for Disease Control is Atlanta is on the frontlines of the battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It offers guidance for you and your business. Click HERE.

NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH: Dr. Tony Fauci is the director. He is the most respected on the virus as well as other issues. Click HERE.

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION: The World Health Organization just labeled the coronavirus as a pandemic. It has been tracking the virus since it first showed up in Wuhan, China on December 31. Click HERE.

KY3.COM COVERAGE: Get the latest stories, both locally and nationally.

Click HERE.

Simple preventive actions that help prevent the spread of all types of respiratory viruses include:

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.