CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: See where cases are in the Ozarks, Missouri & Arkansas updates

Cases of COVID-19 in both Missouri and Arkansas rose again by several cases. Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.

Missouri: 28 Positive Cases (as of 9:15 p.m. Thursday)

Missouri Department of Health reports 28 cases of the coronavirus. The state confirmed four new cases across the state Thursday. In the Missouri Ozarks, the only new case we know about is in Pulaski County. That case does not appear to be travel-related. Officials say 369 tests for the coronavirus returned with a negative diagnosis. The state reports one death out of Boone County (Mo.).

(In the Missouri Ozarks)

-Greene County: 6

-Christian County: 1

-Pulaski County: 1

-Henry County: 1

Arkansas: 62 Positive Cases (as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday)

The coronavirus has hit Arkansas even harder. The Arkansas Department of Health confirms 62 cases as of Thursday night. Cases rose by 25, the biggest jump yet for the state. Boone County (Ark.) reported its first case. The biggest cluster of cases is in the Little Rock-Pine Bluff area. Northern Arkansas has not been hit as much.

(In the Arkansas Ozarks)

-Boone County: 1

-Searcy County: 1

-Washington County: 1