Young family in Aurora, Mo. loses mobile home in fire

An Aurora family lost everything when their mobile home caught fire Thursday morning.

"Better to lose a house full of material items than it is to lose a family you can't replace," said mobile home renter Matthew Molanaar. "Not in a million lifetimes."

Matthew and Sabrina Molanaar and their two sons have lived in a mobile home on South Carnation Avenue for a year now. Sabrina said a fire broke out just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

"The fire marshal and them have said it's possible an electrical fire due to one of the outlets," Sabrina Molanaar said.

Matthew was at work when it happened. She said when she heard the smoke alarm go off her mom instincts kicked in.

"All I could think about was getting my kids out alive and myself," Sabrina Molanaar said. "I didn't have time to grab anything, it all happened so quick."

She said she had less than five minutes to get out out of the home.

"We did have smoke alarms, but just how fast it engulfed in flames was unbelievable," Sabrina Molanaar said.

The home and everything inside of it is a total loss, including the baby shower gifts the family received just a couple of weeks ago.

"I look at that kid's room and I go 'There was so much stuff in there," Matthew said. "I can't even begin to put a finger on what it would cost to replace everything for her."

The couple is due to have a baby girl in just six weeks.

"We had her car seat and stroller combo, her changing table, we had her crib set up [and] I had clothes among clothes and diapers," Sabrina said. "[We had] everything for her and it's just gone."

Sabrina and the kids escaped the home safely, but the family lost their puppy in the fire.

"I grabbed her with the other dogs and my kids and i had them out," Sabrina said. "[The puppy] ran back inside and I tried to go back in to grab her and I couldn't find her [because] the smoke was so thick."

The family said the Red Cross did provide them with a place to stay Thursday night and into early next week.