"You guys knew you had this coming": Prosecutor charges homeless man for assault on Springfield officer

The Greene County Prosecutor filed charges against a homeless man for striking and seriously injuring a Springfield Police Department officer.

Jon Routh/Greene County Jail

Jon Routh faces charges first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Officer Mark Priebe suffered serious injuries in the incident outside the Springfield Police Department headquarters in downtown Springfield Tuesday morning. Officer Priebe remains hospitalized.

Investigators say police confronted Routh as he drove around the parking lot in circles in a white Isuzu Trooper. Surveillance video then captured Routh urinating on the department's locked doors. Investigators say the video shows Officer Priebe confronting Routh. He then drove into Officer Priebe, then dragging him until he hit a barrier outside the department. Another officer fired a shot at Routh's vehicle, hitting him.

When officers pulled Routh from the SUV, he made a statement, "you guys knew you had this coming."

Routh told investigators he had just moved to Springfield, after living in Austin, Texas, Seattle, Washington, Portland, Oregon and Colorado Springs, Colorado recently. When investigators asked him what upset him, he stated, "the whole campaign is to scare the (bleep) out of me." He then said he was being mentally harassed by people the FBI or police were using to target him. He said he drove around the "cop shop" to show he meant business. Routh told investigators he had no intention to harm anyone. Routh told investigators he "blacked out" when he saw an officer draw a gun.

Investigators confiscated Routh's cell phone. They say he earlier messaged friends, "apparently I can't get a job unless I loose Lillith ... I'm going to run a cop over I think."

Routh was hospitalized with a gunshot wound. He is in the Greene County Jail.