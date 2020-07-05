Wonders of Wildlife in the running for 'America’s Best Aquarium'

Springfield's Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium is in the running for the title of “America’s Best Aquarium” as part of a national poll conducted by USA TODAY.

Since 2017, Wonders of Wildlife has welcomed more than three million guests. The site includes more than 35,000 live fish, mammals, reptiles, amphibians and birds representing more than 800 species.

“We are humbled and honored that Wonders of Wildlife has the chance to be named America’s Best Aquarium and bring enormous pride to our hometown of Springfield, Missouri and a source of inspiration to conservationists everywhere,” said Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris. “Wonders of Wildlife represents the collective efforts of countless individuals and organizations who share a strong passion for conservation. Together we hope that this will be a win for everyone who loves the great outdoors.”

Fans can vote once per day here. Voting ends Monday, July 6 at 11 a.m.