Woman rescued Friday morning after being trapped in Christian County creek

Courtesy: Logan Rogersville Fire Protection District
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. -- The Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District's water rescue unit assisted with a water rescue Friday morning in Christian County.

Crews rescued a woman who was found in a Swan Creek near Garrison, Missouri. Fire officials say it happened near Bar K Wrangler Camp in Mark Twain National Forest, east of Highway 125.

Officials say the woman was trapped in a current and had her arms wrapped around a tree limb prior to the rescue. She had been camping with family when the water came up faster than they could clear out.

A swimmer safely pulled the woman to shore. Fire crews say the woman was cold and checked out for minor injures, but she didn't need to go to the hospital.

