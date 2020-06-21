Woman charged after child struck by car in Camdenton

A woman faces criminal charges after a 12-year-old child was struck by a car Saturday afternoon in Camdenton.

Seleste Renee Harris, 30, is being held at the Camden County Detention Facility on charges of second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

A witness told Camdenton police that Haynes was traveling east on Caufield Avenue and had an 11-year-old on her lap as she pulled into a driveway. Police say her car struck a 12-year-old, who was standing behind another parked car and briefly pinned between two vehicles.

Police say the child suffered a serious leg injury, but is now in stable condition. The child was initially taken to Lake Regional Hospital and was later sent to a hospital in Kansas City for further treatment.

Haynes was taken into custody on a $25,000 bond.