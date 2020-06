A woman was arrested Saturday afternoon for property damage following a disturbance at a Branson nail salon.

Branson police responded to AJ Elite Nails & Spa, located on Branson Hill Parkway, around 2:30 p.m.

A city spokesperson says, when officers arrived to investigate, a woman jumped on a police car. She was then arrested for property damage and taken to the Taney County Jail.

The arrest was unrelated to an afternoon protest that drew an estimated 155 people in Branson.