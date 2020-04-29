Woman accused of helping hide, burn missing Lawrence County man's body

Lawrence County prosecutors charged a woman with three felonies for her role in a missing man's murder.

Deputies booked Tanya Moore, 38, into the Lawrence County Jail on Monday morning. A judge issued a warrant for her arrest Feb. 25.

According to the probable cause documents, Moore admitted to a detective she helped Ray Fryling and Matthew D. Abney wrap Coy Cole's body in a shower curtain Nov. 19. Moore also admitted to helping the two men take Cole's body to a property in Verona to burn in mid-November 2019.

Cole, 42, was reported missing Dec. 1. On Dec. 9, police searched the Verona property and found human remains and parts of a chair in a burn pit.

A witness told investigators Fryling shot Cole in a living room in a home in Miller. Fryling told investigators he did it because Cole had wrecked his truck.

"Everything just snowballed. Had somebody just written this off as a missing person, we'll get back to it in a week or two or three, this may not have ever come to fruition," Sheriff Brad DeLay told KY3 News in December.

Moore faces charges for abandoning a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. She is being held on a $50,000 cash bond and is due in court Thursday.

Fryling initially faced charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse and tampering with evidence in December, but updated court records do not list specific charges. He is due in court in June.

Abney, meanwhile, faces 10 felonies including first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Prosecutors will present some of the evidence they have against him May 18.