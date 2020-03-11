With spring break looming, what are Springfield colleges doing about coronavirus travel concerns?

March Madness just became March Sadness.

With the NCAA not allowing fans to attend its men's and women's college basketball tournaments because of the coronavirus health threat, it's obvious that concerns about travel are becoming more prevalent.

And there's little doubt things will be getting worse before they get better.

"I think that people are realizing more and more that in Missouri we're not going to be insulated from this," said Clay Goddard, the Director of the Springfield-Greene Co. Health Department. "We've know that for some time because respiratory conditions are very hard to control. They're going to spread. What you have to do is prepare your community to contain it while you can and slow the growth."

So with spring break coming next week for all four of Springfield's major colleges, we checked with them to see what measures they were dealing with in addressing more widespread travel from their students and staff.

At Missouri State a Crisis Management Core Executive Team is holding meetings to respond to the quickly changing situation. At a school where 18 percent of the 24,000 students come from out-of-state or international origins, MSU has sent out a directive that all students and staff who travel to high-risk countries that are labeled by the CDC as level 2-or-higher must notify the campus health and wellness center when they return.

Drury says it's working on how to approach taking all classes online if that were to be needed. Right now though, there are no plans to do so. Drury also has a web page devoted to the latest updates that includes everything from response and planning to travel updates and campus hygiene. The school has restricted any academic-related travel by students or staff to any level 3 country which includes China, Iran, Italy and South Korea. They are also suspending university travel to any state that has declared a state of emergency which includes Washington, California, Florida, Kentucky, New York, Maryland, Utah and Oregon.

Evangel has cancelled all international travel for the remainder of the semester including an overseas student trip during spring break. The school has issued other advisories and links to CDC guidelines to students and does have emergency plans in place in consultation with the health department.

OTC is asking that any of its students who travel to a level 2-or-higher country self-isolate for a minimum of 14 days before returning to its schools. The college also says its making contingency plans should the need arise to deliver instruction remotely.

All the schools say they are monitoring the situation carefully and additional changes could be forthcoming.