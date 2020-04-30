With non-essential businesses opening Monday, daycares prepare for more kids

The children at Park Crest Daycare and Preschool have been wondering where their friends are.

“Some of the people that normally come here, haven’t been coming here,” Zoey Rusell, who is ten years old, said.

During the school year, they average having one hundred kids.

“Now during this time of shutdown we’re only running about 35,” Rhonda Anderson, the Director of Park Crest Daycare and Preschool said.

With people going back to work on May 4, they are preparing for all those kids to come back. This means taking their safety precautions even further so they can still follow CDC guidelines and social distancing rules.

While cleaning is already a priority, the daycares are increasing how often they clean surfaces.

“Anything that a kid might touch. So you kinda have to think outside the box,” Kelly Keim, the Director of School-Related Services with the YMCA, said.

This includes cleaning all the toys every day. The daycares are not allowing children from different classrooms to share toys. They are also no longer permitting most toys from home. If a child does bring a toy they will disinfect it.

“We’ve had the rugs all shampooed in the classroom. as we're bringing people back we’re starting fresher,” Anderson said.

Class sizes will be more limited.

“We’re going to continue to keep smaller groups, keep spatially distant,” Anderson said.

This means no groups of 15 or more.

To help prevent exposure, classes are not allowed to interact with each other.

Keim said, “If group A wants to play with Group B, unfortunately, we can’t allow that.”

The YMCA is requiring staff members to wear facemasks and take their temperature before coming into work. They are also taking the temperature of all kids before they come inside. If anyone has a temperature over 100F, they will be asked to go home.

Keim said, “We are asking parents not to come into the facility, we will meet them at the door.”

Park Crest and the YMCA understand that parents may be hesitant about bringing their kids back, they ask parents to call so they can discuss the new policies with them.

During the stay-at-home order, Park Crest and the YMCA had to work on a reduced staff since there were not enough kids. Now they are looking to fill the empty positions, and are hoping their old teachers will return.

The YMCA is starting its summer programs early to help ease the burden of parents going back to work. These programs begin Monday. They understand some families may not be in a financial position to afford their camps. They do have scholarships available in these situations.

For information on applying at Park Crest daycare and preschool, click here - https://parkcrestdaycare.com/

For information on apply at the YMCA, click here - https://www.orymca.org/jobs

For information on the YMCA Summer camps, click here - https://www.campwakonda.org/