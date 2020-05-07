Wilson's Creek National Battlefield reopens for recreational access

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield increased recreational access Thursday.

The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

“Park staff look forward to welcoming visitors back to Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield for outdoor recreation and reflection,” said Acting Superintendent Russ Runge. “We appreciate the enthusiasm those in the community have for our park. We encourage visitors to follow social distancing guidelines and other good hygiene practices. With health and safety in mind, we are working on plans to increase face-to-face services and special programs safely in the months to come.”

Beginning at 7 a.m., Thursday, May 7, 2020, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will reopen access for the following areas:

• Tour Road

• Battlefield

• Trails (including horseback riding)

Entry fees are waived. With public health in mind, however, all face-to-face programs previously scheduled for May are canceled including Arts in the Park on May 9, 16, 23, and 30.

The following facilities also remain closed at this time:

• Temporary visitor center • Bookstore

Because of ongoing renovations at the park’s permanent visitor center, the following facilities remain closed:

• Permanent visitor center and bookstore • Permanent visitor center bathrooms

• Museum exhibits

• Library

Portable restrooms with a hand-washing station are available in the parking area near the main gate. We also ask that visitors continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene. We encourage visitors to use masks, but wearing masks is not required at this time.

While some areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

Visitors should be aware that the park has locked or removed all trash cans in the park in order to reduce risk of COVID-19 for employees and visitors. Visitors should pack out all trash.