Wilson's Creek National Battlefield hosts first living history demonstration of summer

Wilson's Creek National Battlefield hosted its first living history demonstration of the summer Saturday afternoon.

The park hosted an artillery firing demonstration on Saturday from the 8th Missouri State Militia Cavalry. Visitors had the chance to see several cannons fired every other hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers say more than 100 people attended Saturday's demonstration, which was also the first for the site since reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The park waived entry fees for visitors Saturday.

The next firing of the artillery at Wilson's Creek is set for the Fourth of July. For a schedule of events at the site, click here.