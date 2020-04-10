Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield closes Saturday until further notice

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will close Saturday, and remain so until further notice, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The closure includes the visitor center, other public facilities, the battlefield, trails, and tour road.

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield says the closure is for the maintenance of public health and safety and comes in direct response to guidance from state and federal health officials.

“It was a difficult decision to close the Battlefield. Every day, many people enjoy the resources available here, but closing will help protect the community, visitors, and employees from the COVID-19 virus. We will continue to be good stewards of your National Treasure and will welcome you back as soon as possible," said Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield superintendent Russ Runge.

Wilson's Creek had already canceled all public events and school tours in April. It's not known yet when the park will re-open.