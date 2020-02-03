Wildlife sanctuary in Eureka Springs, Ark., saves two tigers

More than a thousand miles away, Luna and Remington have found their new home in Arkansas is finally a safe one.

"A lot of the times those types of animals don't even survive," said Emily McCormack, an animal curator with Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.

McCormack cares for animals at Turpentine Creek in Eureka Springs. She explained the tigers came from Dade City's Wild Things Zoo in Florida.

"They breed these animals. Take the cubs, use them for photo ops, interacting with the public, swimming," she said.

In 2016, PETA sued the zoo for prematurely separating cubs from their mothers and keeping them in small cages. The zoo even offered paying customers the chance to swim with the tigers.

"They (PETA) have video footage of Luna being pulled by her tail back into these swimming pools to swim with people that paid money to do so," McCormack said.

The zoo moved the tigers and two others, Rory and Raja, about an hour north in July 2017. The four tigers were supposed to go to Turpentine Creek in Arkansas when PETA's lawsuit wrapped up. But Rory and Raja never got the chance. They were shot and killed after escaping the new facility.

A judge sided with PETA. The organization went with Turpentine Creek employees to go rescue Luna, 4, and Remington, 6, last month.

"It was a little nerve-wracking. We didn't know what we were walking into," McCormack said.

The lawsuit between PETA and Dade City's Wild Things Zoo isn't over yet, but for now, these tigers are adjusting to their new territory in Eureka Springs, seemingly happy to finally have a loving home.

"To be able to get them to safety, and see them totally relaxed and rolling around and enjoying their environment is priceless," she said.

Remington will be neutered in the next couple of weeks and then Turpentine Creek will determine if the two tigers are able to live with each other.