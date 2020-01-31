Where to get official Super Bowl gear if the Chiefs win Sunday

No one is wanting to jinx it, but if the Kansas City Chiefs win Sunday's Super Bowl game, fans will undoubtedly be rushing out to get their hands on some gear. KY3 News has started gathering a list of stores that will have official Super Bowl gear after the game if the Chiefs win.

The details of each store are listed below. There may be other stores selling merchandise that are not listed below. We will add to this list as we learn of more stores participating in Super Bowl sales.

Rally House

Address: 2832 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield

Phone: (417) 895-9030

*Springfield's Rally House is planning to close their doors Sunday at 7:00 p.m. They will reopen with Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl gear as soon as the game is over if they have won.

Academy Sports & Outdoors

Address: 610 West El Camino Alto Street Drive, Springfield

Office: (832) 739-4622

*Academy Sports will start selling Super Bowl gear Sunday evening. If the store is still open when the game ends and the Chiefs win, they will start pulling out the gear as fans come in. If the game ends after the store has closed, they will open back up for business.

Fastbreak Sports

Address: 3109 S Campbell Ave, Springfield

Phone: (417) 886-2273

* Fastbreak Sports will order their gear after the game has ended if the Chiefs are victorious. They expect it would arrive mid week.

On The Ball Sports, Springfield

Address: 2825 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield

Phone: (417) 881-0576

On The Ball Sports, Branson

Address: 105 Branson Landing Blvd, Branson

Phone: (417) 334-5606

* On The Ball Sports will order their gear after the game has ended if the Chiefs are victorious. They expect it would arrive mid week.