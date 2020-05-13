What you'll notice different at buffet restaurants

Self-service buffets where you can use your own hands to load the food on to your plate are a thing of the past (at least for now) in our COVID-19 world.

So buffet restaurants have had it rougher than other eating establishments in trying to figure out how to reopen in a safe environment.

Jody Shelenhamer, the owner of Golden Corral on North Kansas, said that the company's corporate leaders have been very helpful in planning for the retooling process and that a variety of serving approaches were considered.

"Different places do different things," Shelenhamer explained. "We were presented with cafeteria-style, we were presented with down-home style where we bring it to your table, and then there were some people who could have gone a little further and done some buffets by passing out gloves or things like that. We chose to do cafeteria-style."

So what's different?

The chocolate fountain is gone, replaced by chocolate dip. The ice cream machine is still there but is run by an employee instead of a patron. The cotton candy is in a bag at the desert bar.

But the biggest changes you'll notice are:

1.) You have to wash your hands before you enter the line

2.) You need to maintain social distancing while walking through the line

3.) You carry your plate through the line (still all you can eat and basically the same offerings) but a server gets the food at the buffet and places it on your plate.

"The employee has their gloves on, and they're the ones that are taking care of using the utensils," Shelenhamer said. "We also have left some pans (in the buffet line) empty to keep six-feet spacing for people and we ask kids under 12 years-old not to come to the bar. This is mainly for distance of height" (as the plexiglass covering is still like a sneeze-guard and does not run all the way to the bottom of the bar).

One dining room of the restaurant has been designated as the sanitation room where all condiments are taken and cleaned before being returned to tables.

At little different approach is in place at Battlefield Mall's Pizza Ranch Buffet, which had been open only four months before being forced to close by the state's shut-down.

"You know it could have been better timing," said Pizza Ranch Manager Chris Egeland with a laugh.

But now the Pizza Ranch is back open after making some safety-related changes that includes an extra plexiglass partition that runs from the base of the food area to the sneeze-guard and a "no-contact" serving style where you tell an employee what you want, they load up the plate and place it at a table at the end of the bar for you to pick up.

"We have a team member who will serve up your plate for you," Egeland explained. "We have plexiglass so nobody can touch all the handles and different things. We have a disinfectant specialist to go around and get all the different things that guests are going to be touching" (like door knobs and table tops).

While some people may wonder if self-serve buffets will ever make a return, for now you'll have to get used to the new normal.

"I'm going to be honest with you," Shelenhamer said. "We've had a few people upset that we've had to put the food on their plate. We've instructed them that's how it has to be for safety. I do hope that we get back to where people can use the utensils someday and I think that may come sooner than you think."

"The public in general is a little nervous to come out," Egeland added. "So we want to make sure that they can see we've taken every precaution and that buffets are going to be just like they were before."

Those buffet restaurants are also offering take-out services to try and make up the difference and Golden Corral will even be selling fresh ground beef starting on Saturday because of the shortage of that product in grocery stores.