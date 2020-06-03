Western Taney County Fire Chief "honored" tax levy passed

Western Taney County Fire Protection District will see its first tax increase in 30 years after voters approved a 9-cent jump on Tuesday.

The levy will not go into effect until next year's property tax. The Western Taney Fire District Cheif said he was excited voters approved the tax increase.

"As the fire district, as the fire fighters, we feel very honored that the people had the trust in us enough to support us and to increase our levy," Chief Chris Berndt said.

He said the increase makes him feel good about the fire district's future and overall community support.

"We respond to calls everyday," Berndt said. "It's what we do, what we love to do. And to see that support is very reaffirming."

The chief said the tax levy will help with rising costs of equiptment.

"Like everything, the cost has gone way, way up," Berndt said. "In 1990 we could buy a fire truck for less than $100,000. Today it's more than $500,000."

He said the amount of people the district serves has also increased quite a bit.

The number of people now living in the district has grown by more than 18,000, which caused the district to double its number of stations to 12 in the last 30 years.

"It generates us enough revenue that we can continue the operation of the fire district in a good way, with good equipment and good training for our personnel," Berndt said. "