Businesses can reopen in West Plains under new guidelines: Salon owner reopens on fourth anniversary

All businesses in West Plains will be allowed to reopen Monday but with certain limitations. Salons and barbershops will have a unique set of guidelines to follow.

"So it's kind of a big, significant day for us here," Shear Bliss Salon owner Jami Biggers told KY3.

Not only is Shear Bliss celebrating its fourth anniversary on Monday but it will also be the first day Jami Biggers has cut hair in 45 days.

She was forced to close her salon because of the restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus.

But things will be very different for the near future.

"We are asking each client to stay in their car until we are ready for them. We are actually going to keep the doors locked in between clients," Biggers explained.

Jami is also taking other safety precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Only five stylists will work so that a maximum of 10 people will be in the salon at one time.

No walk-ins are allowed.

Salons and barbershops can only provide their services through appointments only.

Plus, masks must be worn by the customer and stylist.

"So that's going to be a challenge trying to do a haircut with someone wearing a mask or doing a color with someone wearing a mask. It's going to be challenging but we will get through it together," Biggers added.

Biggers says things will likely move slowly at first.

After they take care of a client, they must clean and sanitize anything that was used.

"We're going to have to get used to everything and get back in our groove because we haven't done it in so long, she said. Hopefully next week will be good but I know tomorrow there's going to be lots of challenges."

The guidelines passed by city council will be in effect through the end of the month.

The full list of guidelines for all businesses and places of worship can be found at westplains.net