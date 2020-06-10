West Plains Police unveil new patrol sectors that aim to improve community policing

West Plains police are changing the way officers patrol the city - bringing them closer to people across the community.

The police department currently assigns officers to patrol one of two parts of town but group of police, business leaders, residents, and education leaders found that's too big of an area for an officer to get to know people.

Now the city will be divided into four parts - each with its own officers, supervisors and investigators.

"Geographical policing builds that partnership that we can work with the community, because we cannot do it ourselves, West Plains Police Chief Stephen Monticelli told KY3. We will never have enough officers to put officers on every street corner to figure out what we need. We need the community's eyes and hears to help us out."

MSU-West Plains and downtown are lumped together into one zone, while Ozarks Medical Center falls into another.

Each will have a Corporal or Sergeant in charge, an investigator and anywhere from two to four officers.

Chief Monticelli says this plan allows officers to identify quality of life issues in their assigned beat.

"The city is divided into multi-cities. They don't have the same issues, they don't have the same kind of problems," Chief Monticelli added.

Each sector will also have its own email for residents to send in complaints and issues they have.

"That way every sector officer, the investigator assigned to that area and supervisor assigned to that area, will get it and be able to address the issue, know what the issue is and then the supervisors will come up with a plan in order to deal with that issue that has been identified. A lot of times it's traffic, other times it could be loud noises or party houses in their particular neighborhoods," Chief Monticelli explained.

Outpost Motorsports owner Jeremy Prewett has had side-by-sides stolen twice before.

He looks forward to getting to know the officers assigned to the downtown sector.

"I think having that familiarity with the officer will make the process a lot easier. I'm glad that they are doing things like that. They seem to be very active about trying to make things better in our community," Prewett said.

That's not all - the department is installing new records management software where officers will be able to input crimes in their sectors. That will allow them to see what's happening in their area day-by-day.

The hope is to use similar software to allow the public to see what crimes are happening in their sector as well.

All of these changes look to be put in place and should begin later this year.

