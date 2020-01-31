Weinstein rape accuser: 'No' was 'like a trigger for him'

A key accuser in Harvey Weinstein’s trial has testified that he trapped her in a hotel room, angrily ordered her to undress and raped her.

But the woman told jurors Friday that she stayed in contact with him because his ego was fragile.

Sobbing at points, she said she had a degrading relationship and sometimes forcible sexual encounters with the former Hollywood titan when she was an aspiring actress in her 20s.

Weinstein's lawyers plan to try to raise doubts about her credibility by seizing on her complicated history with the disgraced film producer.

Weinstein has insisted any sexual encounters were consensual.

