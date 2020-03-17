Weddings in the Ozarks rescheduling or cancelling because of coronavirus

Weddings can be one of the best days of the lives of a couple, but with social distancing guidelines changing rapidly because of the coronavirus, it has turned into a nightmare for some.

"It's been really hard," said Sevanna Berry.

Sevanna Berry and Scott Crumm from Exeter were set to tie the knot on April 5th, but with some of their guests being older and having health issues, they have decided to reschedule.

"They told me, themselves that, they wouldn't be able to make it, they would love to but with the virus, they don't want to get sick," said Berry.

But, Berry said the worst part about changing her date was the meaning behind it in the first place.

She was using the wedding not only as a celebration for her engagement but as a remembrance of her father and uncle who suddenly passed away last April.

"I won't have that father to walk me down the aisle so I wanted to do something for him and now we will just have to postpone it and it will be different," said Berry.

Sevanna and Scott aren't the only ones feeling the effects from the coronavirus, wedding planners say all across the state of Missouri, couples are having to reschedule their weddings.

"We have things nailed down for about a year for some of these people and now we are just basically having to start from scratch," said Abby Mitchell.

Abby Mitchell is a wedding planner in Springfield. She says venders have been accommodating because of the virus, such as offering a rescheduling option. But, Mitchell says changing of dates has made it economically difficult for the event planning industry.

"It's just a transfer of deposit, that's not any new income this is just kinda whipping out like a full season of potential income across the board," said Mitchell.

Mitchell says while some people are postponing because of social distancing, other couples are continuing with their plans.

"In Greene County it's a mandate, but outside of Greene County, like Branson, Joplin, weddings are technically still allowed to take place so some of them are," said Mitchell.

Both Berry and Crumm plan to marry at a courthouse in Barry County in the upcoming weeks.