Webster County tracks locations of potential exposure from three new COVID-19 patients

The Webster County Health Unit says three new patients have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the county's total to 13 cases.

Among the new cases, two have been medically cleared and one patient remains hospitalized.

Between the three new patients, health officials determined that there was possible public exposure at several locations in Webster County and surrounding counties.

The dates, timeframes and locations of potential exposure from the three patients include the following:

- MFA Agri Services in Conway (April 9, noon)

- Hannah’s General Store at 725 W. Jefferson in Conway (April 15, 3-3:30 p.m.)

- Kum & Go at 656 N. Jefferson Ave in Lebanon (April 15 at 2 p.m.)

- Harbor Freight in Lebanon (April 15 at 1 p.m.)

- King Cash Saver in Lebanon on (April 15 at 2 p.m.)

- Walmart in Lebanon (April 19 at 1 p.m.)

- Casey’s General Store at 919 W. Washington in Marshfield (April 17, 4-5 p.m.)

- Orscheln Farm and Home in Marshfield (April 17 at 5 p.m.)

- Murphy USA Gas Station in Marshfield on (April 20, 10-11 a.m.)

- Walmart in Marshfield on (April 13; April 17, 3-5 p.m.)

- Walgreens in Marshfield on (April 9; April 18; April 20, 3-5 p.m.)

- Hannah’s General Store in Niangua (April 17, noon to 1 p.m.)

- Kum & Go at 3445 E. Kearney (65 & Kearney) in Springfield (April 18; April 20 at 2 p.m.)

Employees and customers at the stores during these times are considered low risk, but should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days.

All three of the new patients are medically quarantined and are being monitored in their respective residences, per the Webster County Health Unit.