Webster County offers COVID-19 testing Friday at Marshfield Fairgrounds

Webster County will offer COVID-19 testing Friday through a mobile testing unit at the Marshfield Fairgrounds.

Testing will be free for those who are uninsured, according to Webster County health officials. Those who would like to be tested must contact their primary care provider for an order or referral.

Health officials say nasal swab tests will be conducted.

Testing begins at 9 a.m. by appointment. Walk-ins are also welcomed from 10-11 a.m. A provider will be available from that time to assess, screen and provide an order for testing.

For more information, call 417-859-2400