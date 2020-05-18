Webster County health officials share public exposures involving new case

MARSHFIELD, Mo. -- Webster County health officials announced a new case of the coronavirus and possible public exposures with it.

Cases in the county jumped to 17 over the weekend.

Health officials say this patient is located in the central part of Webster County and is medically quarantined. The person shopped at the Marshfield Walmart on April 16 and May 5 around noon both days. Health officials remind there is a low-risk associated to public exposures.

If you experience any symptoms of fever of 100.4 or greater, sore throat, headache, cough, muscle pain, chills, loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath you should talk with your primary care provider to determine if you should be tested.

