Webster County Sheriff: Man wanted for questioning in Marshfield shooting now in custody

A man wanted in question over a shooting investigation near Marshfield, Missouri was taken into custody Saturday.

The Webster County Sheriff's Office had asked for the public's help finding Ryan Griffin in connection to the shooting, which happened east of Marshfield on Friday.

Griffin was believed to be armed and dangerous. Authorities found Griffin's truck abandoned south of State Highway U while investigating the shooting.

Griffin was booked into jail as recently as 2017 on a second-degree assault charges, according to court records.

A man was airlifted to a hospital Friday after being shot in the head. He is currently battling life-threatening injuries.

Authorities responded to a shots fired call near the scene around 4 p.m. Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other, and drugs may have possibly been involved.

The Webster County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were among the agencies investigating Friday night.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.