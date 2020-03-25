Webster County, Mo. issues "stay at home" order

The Webster County Commission approved a "stay at home" order amid coronavirus fears.

The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. March 26. It ends on April 24.

The order mirrors those adopted in neighboring Greene and Christian County. Click HERE to read Greene County's.

At this time, there has yet to be a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Webster County. However, the proximity of counties with confirmed cases presents a significant risk to County residents.

In summary, the Order encourages people in the unincorporated areas of Webster County to limit their discretionary activities, but offers broad exemptions to most agricultural, business and work activities.

We urge residents to keep current events in perspective, and to use common sense and reasonable precautions to protect their health.