Webster County deputies arrested a man suspected of shooting another in the Fordland area.

Deputies began searching for Jesse St. John Thursday morning around 7 a.m.

Investigators say the victim was shot once, but multiple other rounds went into the home at the intersection of 1st and Maple. The victim's injuries appear to not be life threatening. Investigators do not know a motive in the shooting.

The investigation quickly put Fordland High School on a brief soft lockdown.