Webster County Health Department organizes drive-through testing clinic

The Webster County COVID-19 Task Force is organizing a drive-through mobile testing clinic.

The clinic begins on Friday, May 15 at 9 a.m. at the Webster County Fairgrounds. It is located at 614 N. Marshall. Testing is by appointment or doctor's referral only for the first hour. After that, medical crews will accept walk-ins from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Also, as a walk-in, there will be a provider available on-site to assess, screen, and provide the order for testing. If you are wanting to be tested, you will need to speak with your PCP to get an order/referral. The order must be faxed to the Marshfield Jorday Valley office at (417) 859-2432 prior to testing day. The COVID-19 nasal swab will be the only test available.

As part of the National and State Recovery plans more testing capacity is the goal in order to help the furtherance of re-opening our state and determining trends as they occur. With the relaxation on criteria for testing, as well as the addition of new related symptoms, those who have one or more of the following symptoms would be eligible for testing:

-Fever

-Sore Throat

-Vomitting

-Cough

-Nausea

-Loss of Taste

-Diarrhea

-Loss of Appetite

-Repeated Shaking

-Chills

-Shortness of Breath

-Muscle Aches

-Headache

At the mobile test site, you will be tested from the convenience of your car by competent medical professionals. You should bring a picture ID, and minors should be accompanied by a parent/guardian. If you have insurance, please have that information readily available. At this time, there is no charge for the nasal swab test for those who are uninsured. The lab is waiving the test fee and billing the government under the CARES Act until funding is no longer available.

If you have any questions related to the actual mobile clinic, please call Marshfield Jordan Valley at (417) 859-2400, ext. 2010 or Webster County Health Unit at (417) 859-2532.

