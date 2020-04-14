Mental health experts warn you about the impact of COVID-19

Coronavirus has dramatically changed our every day life, and that's taking a toll on a lot of people's mental health.

Because of COVID-19 and the stay at home order, a lot of people now work at home. It's a big adjustment that, for some people, can be a bit overwhelming. That's where Tuesday's webinar, hosted by Show-Me Christian County, came in. The primary speaker, C. J. Davis of Burrell Behavioral Health, said it's tough to handle working at home, teaching the kids and feeling isolated.

"They're gonna have the difficulty concentration, difficulty with worry, they're gonna see the difficulties with sleep," said C. J. Davis, CEO of Burrell Behavioral Health. "They're gonna be overwhelmed."

And if you feel like that some of the time, you're not alone.

"I can tell you right now, there are 3 out of every ten of your employees experience a mental health condition," said Davis. "And the truth of it is, it's probably more like 5 out of every 10 employees experiencing some sort of mental health condition or symptom that's impacting their performance at work."

As to how to deal with it now:

"Having the ability to get on Zoom meetings with family or house party has an app or whatever that may be, they need to reach out to develop better support systems for themselves during this time," Davis said.

And when things return to normal:

"What are we gonna do to welcome back our employees and to make sure that, in a world in which we wanna retain all of our employees, how do we make sure that they feel like they're coming back to a really supportive atmosphere?" he asked. "This really gives you an opportunity to reach out and connect with your work force in ways in which you may have never done before."

If you do get to a point where you're feeling a little bit overwhelmed, make sure you're reaching out to friends, family, co-workers, your employers assistance program, any method possible that can help you get through this.

If you need immediate help, you can call the Burrell 24-hour crisis line at: 1-800-494-7355.

You can also make an appointment with Burrell by calling 417-761-7355.