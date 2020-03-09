Weather only thing standing in the way of Wonder Willa Park in Harrison, Ark.

Falling rain and rising puddles couldn't dampen Tiffany Watkins' spirits Monday morning.

"I was down here yesterday with my kids and I could just hear all the kids saying 'I can't wait to play on the pirate ship,'" Watkins said.

That ship appears right at home along Lake Harrison, where rain is preventing work on a special playground Watkins has been proud to work on. Watkins is the former president of Harrison Rotary Club, and this project has been in the works for a while. She knows it's only a matter of time until it's finished.

"Just to hear the excitement about it for kids with all abilities," she said.

Kids, like Beth Crenshaw's daughter Willa, who can't use the playground that's already standing.

"Sometimes you feel like you can't go everywhere and do everything, and so it's exciting to have a community stand behind you," Crenshaw said when we interviewed her in 2018.

Willa has cerebral palsy, so it's tough for her to navigate the park by herself.

Crews started building the fully accessible playground in November. Much of it's already done.

"Kind of just at Mother Nature's mercy to get it finalized," Watkins said.

Once the rain stops, workers can install benches, sun shades, and a wheelchair swing.

"Then we're just going to wait on nice weather," Watkins said. "It has to be four days of 40 degrees and above, no rain, for them to do the rubber padding that goes across the cement pad."

The Rotary Club says with grants and donations, the project total is close to $300,000.

The Harrison Parks and Recreation director says without the help of people who live in the area, this ship would've sailed.

"Our community is very supportive of projects and things for our youth in this city," said Chuck Eddington, the Harrison parks and recreation director.

And they're ready for kids of all ages and abilities to enjoy this playground, named after Willa herself. It's called the Wonder Willa Park.

"We're going to have one amazing park when it's final," Watkins said.

The Rotary Club is hoping to have this part of the park finished by April 1 and the other projects, like handicap-accessible bathrooms, finished by May.