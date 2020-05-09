Wearing a mask with glasses? How to keep them from fogging up

Some US states and cities are requiring people to wear masks in public to protect themselves and others from the spread of COVID-19.

For those who wear glasses, wearing a mask at the same time can lead to fog on your lenses. While this may be a new issue, it's long been studied in the medical field.

In a report published in the Annals of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, two doctors explain the cause and offer advice to defog glasses.

The report explains that the mask redirects exhaled air upwards, therefore the air is warmer than the lens surface. This leads to tiny droplets of moisture scattering the light and fogging the view.

Doctors say this can be prevented with the following steps:

1. Wash your hands with soap and water.

2. Wash your lens with soap and water.

3. Dry your lens with a material that will not scratch the surface.

This process adds a coating or film on the lens, which causes the water molecules to spread out more evenly into a transparent layer.