Water rescues across the Ozarks Friday morning as rain falls

Drivers attempting to cross roads with rising water levels meant a busy morning for rescue crews.

Corporal Paige Rippee with the Greene County Sheriff's Office said one driver hydroplaned while headed northbound on Farm Road 85 in Republic around 6:30 Friday morning.

Rippee said the driver was not hurt. Crews were waiting for the water to stop rising before declaring it safe for other drivers to travel along the stretch of road. They're also checking for additional dangers involving power lines in the area. She said the lesson learned: If there’s water on the road, don’t risk it.

The message is consistent from the Missouri State Highway Patrol who performed a water rescue in Webster County on Pleasant Hill Road at the James River, just north of Diggins.

Troop D stated it took four Troopers with a boat, a conservation agent, a farmer, a fire department, an ambulance, and a deputy to safely perform the water rescue.

They also tweeted, "you don’t know how deep the water over the roadway is." The tweet ended with, "Our Troopers lives are on the line as well as yours."