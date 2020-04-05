Locals advised to watch out for snakes during outdoor activities

Right now with parks and trails still open. People have been getting out of their houses and are looking for safe ways to exercise.

"We come out here every day and take our walk," said Bill Tillitt.

Bill Tillitt and his chocolate lab Bogey stroll down a trail in South Springfield every day.

"We need to get out and move and this is an excellent place," said Tillitt.

And while nature begins to wake up from its winter slumber, snakes too will start to get out of their dens. Tillitt is already starting to notice.

"Over the last week, the early snakes are beginning to come out," said Tillitt.

Mike Crocker, the Zoo Director at the Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield, says snakes will most likely not approach a person since humans are larger in size.

Crocker says the best thing to do is to be aware of your surroundings, where you walk and put your hands.

"The snake most people will come across are copperheads," said Crocker.

Crocker says, if you plan to go out, wear long pants and high-leather boots to protect yourself.

"Copperheads are extremely well camouflaged, and a lot of the times you will find copperheads lying in a pile of leaves where they blend in so well they are really hard to see," said Crocker.

He says snake bites are also rarely fatal in humans. Nearly a dozen people die a year across the country from snake bites.

"Remain calm, keep the bitten area lower than the level of heart and get to medical care and get checked out," said Crocker.