Walmart gives $180 million in bonuses to employees nationwide

Walmart employees across the nation received some extra cash as a ‘thank you’ for taking care of customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company accelerated the payout of its quarterly incentive, which allowed employees to receive a bonus Thursday. The initial payout added up to $180 million in cash bonuses for hourly associates.

“We are humbled to be able to give an opportunity to so many Americans to work, often serving as a bridge for employment, while helping Walmart better serve customers during this time of increased demand,” the company said in a statement.

Walmart says it has also hired 200,000 associates for its stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers in response to the pandemic since March 19.

The company is also is conducting health screens and daily temperature checks, while providing masks and gloves to all associates.