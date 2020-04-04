Walmart donates items to Harrison, Ark. police

HARRISON, Ark. -- Walmart recently treated officers in Harrison, Arkansas to a nice surprise by Walmart.

The retail giant donated groceries and other items to help the Harrison Police Department during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Harrison Police Department would like to thank Walmart for donating items to help our officers while they continue to serve Harrison during these difficult times. Our officers greatly appreciate Walmart's thoughtfulness and support," the police department said via Facebook.

