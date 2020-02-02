Teams have arrived at stadium for Super Bowl 54

Game day has arrived, and the caravans carrying San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have pulled into Hard Rock Stadium.

NFL Super Bowl 54 football game halftime performer Jennifer Lopez and Shakira pose for a picture at a news conference Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Kickoff of Super Bowl 54 is 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Weather for the NFL’s biggest game is expected to be perfect.

There is a cloudless blue sky in Miami Gardens, Florida - where the temperature is a bit unseasonable by South Florida standards.

Forecasters say it’ll be around 61 degrees at kickoff, cooling into the upper 50s as the night goes along.

Waiting for tonight: J. Lo on performing at the Super Bowl

It’s less than 24 hours to stage time and Jennifer Lopez is readying her big performance at the Super Bowl halftime show.

In an interview with The Associated Press a day before she hits the stage, Lopez said she hopes her performance with Colombian singer Shakira inspires and unites people.

Lopez and Shakira will blaze the stage Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The singer from the Bronx said she is proud to see two Latin hitmakers headline on such a global stage.

