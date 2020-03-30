WEEKLY NUMBERS: Missouri COVID-19 cases increase by nearly 800 in last week

We are still weeks away from the peak of the COVID-19 crises in the United States according to experts.

Cases in Missouri continue to climb, as stay-at-home orders have been instituted in many counties and areas over the past week. Missouri reported one of the biggest percentage increases of any state in the country in the past week.

From March 23 to March 29, COVID-19 cases climbed from 106 to 903. In Greene County, cases increased from 14 to 41. Sunday, March 29 was the first time in the week Greene County reported no new cases of the coronavirus.

Below are graphs of confirmed COVID-19 cases for Missouri & specifically Greene County from March 23-29. All information is take from HERE.

MISSOURI COVID-19 CASES



GREENE COUNTY COVID-19 CASES

