Storm blows roof off home in south Springfield Thursday

Strong winds Thursday morning ripped the roof off one home in south Springfield.

Wind speeds around Springfield reached more than 60 miles-per-hour around 5:30 a.m. The wind knocked down trees and power poles throughout the city.

Rhonda Mosley-Wells's home lost its roof. She says she was sitting in the garage in south Springfield having her morning coffee when all the sudden the wind knocked her out of her chair. After that gust of wind, she ran inside to get her son and they left the home. Mosley-Wells says she's happy they left the house when they did.

"I'm glad my instinct was to get out otherwise we'd probably would still be in there right now and they be looking for us," said Mosley-Wells.

The American Red Cross has and Walmart employees made sure the family had the essentials.