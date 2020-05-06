SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A young cancer patient in Springfield received quite the surprise Wednesday. Dozens showed up, including Greene County deputies, showed up to show support outside Mercy Hospital.
WATCH: Springfield boy receives surprise outside Mercy Hospital
Posted: Wed 10:27 PM, May 06, 2020 |
Updated: Wed 10:39 PM, May 06, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A young cancer patient in Springfield received quite the surprise Wednesday. Dozens showed up, including Greene County deputies, showed up to show support outside Mercy Hospital.
Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.