WATCH: Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams recounts shooting killing officer, 3 others

A Springfield police officer and three others died dead after an overnight shooting at a Kum & Go gas station. The gunman was found dead.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams said Officer Christopher Walsh, 32, was shot and killed while responding to the shooting on E. Chestnut near U.S. 65. Officer Josiah Overton, 25, was also shot and wounded.

Williams says three people were found dead inside the store. Officers also found shooter, who has not been identified, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. One other victim suffered injuries in the incident and is hospitalized.