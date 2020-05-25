TOO MUCH RAIN! U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans spillway releases from White River dams

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Monday it intends to make spillway releases from the White River dams this week.

The National Weather Service is forecasting significant rainfall in the White River basin over the next 72 hours. The Corps plans to start spillway releases from Beaver and Table Rock Dams on Tuesday, Bull Shoals Dam on Wednesday as well as increasing releases from Norfork Dam on Wednesday. It will base releases releases off of rainfall runoff amounts.

"Corps policy requires its staff to operate the lakes based upon runoff from rain that has actually fallen and can be measured," said Chief of Hydraulics & Technical Services Branch, Mike Biggs. "Operating the dams based upon 'water on the ground' allows engineers to make data based decisions."

The Corps is advising areas downstream of the dam to begin assessing their respective plans and to begin taking the proper precautions. Landowners with belongings near the river's edge should also begin making plans for high water.

