WANTED: Christian County Sheriff's Office searching "Christmas in June" shopper with stolen credit card

The Christian County Sheriff's Office needs your help to identify a shopper accused of using a stolen credit card at a Springfield Menards.

She shopped on June 23 around 10:45 a.m. She loaded up a shopping cart, spending $700 on her shopping trip.

Investigators say the credit card was stolen from a home north of Billings just a few hours earlier. In a post on Facebook, investigators say she is 'having Christmas in June."

If you have any information, please email Deputy Arnott: barnott@christiancountysheriff.net