Voters turn down proposal for use tax in Ozark, Mo.

A proposal for the city of Ozark to implement a use tax has failed after votes from Tuesday night's election.

Voters turned down the proposal by a vote of 1,026 to 857.

The use tax is an online local sales tax applied to out of state sales.

Ozark's city administrator Steve Childers says the use tax would have brought in money for the city services, even when residents don’t shop in local stores.

City leaders did not know exactly how much money it would raise, but say they the money would have been used for public safety, parks and trails, and new city facilities.

The City of Ozark's use tax would have been the same as the local sales tax, 2.375%.