Volunteers with Springfield's Convoy of Hope, American Red Cross assisting Puerto Rico earthquake victims

More than a month after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico, volunteers and staff from Springfield are assisting victims.

Both Springfield's Convoy of Hope and the American Red Cross staffed the hardest hit areas soon after the earthquake.

The large earthquake on January 7, and many smaller ones have caused a lot of damage, especially in the southwest part of Puerto Rico. Convoy of Hope staff and volunteers have been there since a few days after Hurricane Maria hit in September 2017. They originally distributed supplies like food and water, but then transitioned about a year-and-a-half ago two more rebuilding. They've adopted a couple of communities they were hit hard by the hurricane and are helping rebuild homes. Because they already have a presence in Puerto Rico, they were able to quickly respond to the earthquakes and continue to provide for the needs of people in both disasters. Just recently, the board decided to make the US territory one of its permanent locations.

"What it means now is we are able to direct more resources there, were able to make longer-term plans, and rather than say, hey will keep helping till the money runs out, now we can say, we are budgeting this on an ongoing basis, so we are going to continue to provide help," said Jeff Nene of Convoy of Hope.

Some of the supplies they're providing now include blankets, hygiene items, solar lanterns and tents, because many people are still afraid to go back into their houses because of the ongoing earthquakes.

