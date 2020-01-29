Volunteers survey Branson's homeless population and bring resources

A survey of homeless people in Branson aims to offer a clear picture of what needs to be done to help solve the issue.

Cleo Phuslee is one of many people living outdoors.

"This is our tent," Phuslee said. "We keep warm. We keep from getting rained on."

While he says he's grateful for the little shelter he has, it's been a tough winter.

"You can still feel the bitterness," Phuslee said.

He's been in a homeless camp just off West 76 Country Boulevard since the motel he lived in closed down unexpectedly last fall.

"I went [to the office] to pay the other week to keep it going and that's when the woman told me, 'Well, we are closing,'" Phuslee said.

He is certainly not alone. As more motels close and businesses shut down for the off-season, more people end up in the woods.

"You could have a job but that's how Branson is. They've got the slow part," Phuslee said. "Unemployment. You might could get that, but how long does that take?"

On Wednesday, Phuslee guided a group of volunteers to meet others in the same situation for the annual Point and Time Count. The survey happens every year on the last Wednesday of January. It is a date that's typically one of the coldest of the year. That is so volunteers can get an accurate picture of the number of people living outside.

"Because some people can get to a cousin, they can find an 'ole boy to let them camp out in their room, or they can get a room or something. They want to count the people who, even on the coldest day, can't self-resolve," Elevate Branson Community Connection Coordinator Carla Perry said.

Perry led the effort of about 15 survey volunteers from the Branson community. She says data collected during the survey could bring more help to the Branson area.

"People don't always respond to the need, but they'll respond to the numbers," Perry said. "Then, maybe federal money from HUD or different government agencies will see the number increase and make more money available."

However, the volunteers say this effort is not only about the survey itself. Visiting people who are homeless also simply shows them that there are people who care.

"Loving on folks and maybe just bringing that little bit of hope," Perry said.

"If it can help the next fellow man or fellow woman, I might as well" Phuslee said.

The volunteers also brought supplies like socks, hand-warmers, and gloves and told people about local resources. They also mapped out Branson's homeless camps, so that information can be used for the census.