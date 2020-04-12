Volunteers hand out hot meals on Easter Sunday

A small town restaurant, and volunteers in Springfield made sure their communities did not go hungry on Easter Sunday.

While many people are forced to be alone this holiday, Sandi Eagleburger did not want anyone in Ash Grove to be hungry.

"This is my heart. This is my town. I feel like it's our job to take care of our people," Eagleburger said.

She and her husband John own Copper Grill, one of the town's few restaurants. Their doors have been closed for almost a month, because of gathering limits brought by the coronavirus outbreaks.

Sunday, they opened up back up for a free, no-questions-asked drive-thru service. They gave away or delivered nearly 300 meals. It was all made possible by volunteers and donations.

"Everybody's offered to help, I had to turn help away because of the fact that we can't have that many people up here," she said.

While Eagleburger and her friends helped feed those in need in their hometown, volunteers in Springfield gave hot meals to those who don't have a home.

"I think there's a lot of relief because the people we're loving on are really scared," said Christie Love.

Love is the pastor at The Connecting Grounds church. She and volunteers handed out communion to celebrate Easter.

Love says about 125 unsheltered people are eating on her church's sidewalk every evening, and lately, she's seeing new faces.

"I think we're starting to see the first wave of newly homeless who are showing up at outreach. In talking to them, I think a lot of them can't afford to stay extended stay motels where they were staying," she said.

Love also took temperatures and helped get transportation for those who needed shelter overnight.

In a time of worry and uncertainty, maybe these ladies can teach us all a lesson. Some of our neighbors have even bigger concerns and kindness can go a long way.

"We have to make the best of the situation. Take care of the people that need help and love the ones who need love the most," Eagleburger said.

Eagleburger also accepted monetary donations for the Ash Grove food pantry.