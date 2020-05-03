Man killed in vessel explosion at Lake of the Ozarks identified

One person and three others were hurt after a vessel exploded Saturday afternoon at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Missouri Highway Patrol has identified Shawn Carroll, a 53-year-old from Richmond Heights, Missouri, as the victim killed from the explosion, according to MSHP boating reports.

This is the first boating fatality of the year for MSHP Troop F, which covers most of the Lake of the Ozarks and surrounding areas.

Highway Patrol says a vessel exploded after it was fueled and the engine was restarted. It happened around 3:45 p.m. near the 1 mile marker of the Glaize Arm.

Troopers say there were four occupants in the vessel. Two others suffered serious injuries and one suffered minor injuries.

Five response units from the Missouri Highway Patrol responded to the area in response.

The Osage Beach Fire Department and EMS, Mid-Missouri Fire Department and MSHP dive team also assisted with the investigation.